Nuessle, Joyce

WILLIAMSON/AMHERST, NY/VENICE, FL:Joyce Marie Nuessle, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on October 6, 2021 after a brief illness.
Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Lowell “Pete” Nuessle, her parents Arthur and Neva Graupner, and sister Lois.
Joyce is survived by her sons Gregg (Doreen) and Gary (Amy), grandchildren Brendan (Lisa), Alanna, Taylor, Madison, and step-grandchildren Dustin, Jasmine and Tristen.
Joyce was born and raised in Missouri where she met Pete. Joyce and Pete later moved to Amherst, NY where they raised their two boys. In ‘99 Joyce and Pete moved to Venice, FL where they lived in the Sawgrass community. Following Pete’s passing in 2016, Joyce moved to Williamson with her son Gary where she became especially fond of her loving caregiver Tonya Hillegeer.
A celebration of life will be observed on October 24, 3:00 p.m. at Diamonds Seven Event Venue, 3877 N. Main St., Marion, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.
SODUS: Age 76, passed away on October 12, 2021 at Sodus Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived her husband, Kenneth VanNorman of Sodus; children, Kenny (Diane) VanNorman of Lyons, Eleanor (Mark) Burley of Williamson, Patty (Tim) Trayer of Sodus, Karen (Rich Sharrow) […]
June 6, 1951-Sept. 24, 2021 MACEDON/FAIRPORT: Kay passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 70, on September 24, 2021. She was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Greene, mother Helen Greene, sister Judith and brother Michael Greene. She is survived by her nephew, Erik Haslun and her friends: Kathy McMahon, Jim (Tracy) CAstle, Glenn […]