Nuessle, Joyce

WILLIAMSON/AMHERST, NY/VENICE, FL:Joyce Marie Nuessle, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on October 6, 2021 after a brief illness.

Joyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Lowell “Pete” Nuessle, her parents Arthur and Neva Graupner, and sister Lois.

Joyce is survived by her sons Gregg (Doreen) and Gary (Amy), grandchildren Brendan (Lisa), Alanna, Taylor, Madison, and step-grandchildren Dustin, Jasmine and Tristen.

Joyce was born and raised in Missouri where she met Pete. Joyce and Pete later moved to Amherst, NY where they raised their two boys. In ‘99 Joyce and Pete moved to Venice, FL where they lived in the Sawgrass community. Following Pete’s passing in 2016, Joyce moved to Williamson with her son Gary where she became especially fond of her loving caregiver Tonya Hillegeer.

A celebration of life will be observed on October 24, 3:00 p.m. at Diamonds Seven Event Venue, 3877 N. Main St., Marion, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated.

