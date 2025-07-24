Nussbaumer, Sue

PALMYRA: Sue Nussbaumer, a cherished resident of Palmyra, passed away peacefully, leaving a lasting legacy of love, devotion, and service. Born in Canandaigua, N.Y on June 28, 1942. She is survived by her husband, David Nussbaumer, whom she married on August 10, 1963, and together they raised a wonderful family, their two sons, Scott and Paul, and daughter Cindy, including 10 grandsons, five granddaughters, five great-granddaughters, and five great-grandsons. Sue took great pride in her large family.

Her career was distinguished by her recognition as Outstanding Nurse of the Year during her final year at nursing school in Rochester. She served dutifully as a nurse following in the tradition of her mother Harriet.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sue’s commitment to her community showed through her long membership in the Girl Scouts of America, where she served as a leader and mentor. In her free time, she delighted in hobbies such as collecting music boxes and teddy bears, which revealed her creative and joyful nature.

She will be greatly missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her as the kindest and most loving of people. Visitation to celebrate her life and her journey to be with the Lord will be from 5-7pm on Friday, August 15 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will be at 10am on Saturday, August 16 in the Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in her memory to the Wayne County Nursing Home, where she worked and spent the final months of her life peacefully.