January 25th 2021, Monday
Oates, Ronald “Champ” Stewart

January 25, 2021

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA: Formerly from Palmyra, age 88 passed away January 16, 2021, in Crystal River. He was born June 22, 1932, in Maywood, Illinois, to the late Edward and Florence Oates. He came to Citrus County from Palmyra, New York, 11 years ago. Mr. Oates attended St. Lawrence University on a football scholarship and graduated with his bachelor’s degree. He went on to become a financial advisor. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Palmyra, New York, community. His longstanding volunteerism earned him the distinguished Paul Harris Fellow award. Mr. Oates was an owner and trainer of Standard Bred horses at Saratoga, New York. His greatest passions were his family, nature, and sports. Mr. Oates proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ronald is survived by his devoted wife Charlotte Ann Oates. He and Charlotte were married in Canton, New York, on October 5, 1957. Mr. Oates is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Florence Oates, his brother Richard Gordon Oates. Survivors include: Daughters; Donna Nelson (Gregg), Caron Clair (Steven), and Julie Rosati. Grandchildren: Veronica Frederick (Caleb), William McLeod, Caleb Nelson (Kaylee), Jason Clair (Tara). Foster grandchild: David King (Charity). Great Grandchildren; Henry, Spencer, and Jane Nelson; Harper and Saylor Clair; Daxton Frederick. A private family celebration of life was held on January 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, 231 NW Hwy 19 Crystal River, Florida, 34428. 

