Oathout, Charles W. 

October 31, 1936 – November 24, 2025

RED CREEK: Charles Oathout, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the Pines of Peace.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. A memorial service will follow. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family.

Charles was born October 31, 1936, the son of Howard W. and Bertha Oathout, in North Syracuse. During his early years, he and his family lived near the former Syracuse Army Air Force Base at Hancock Field. Charles told stories of sneaking under the fence at the base to take a closer look at the airplanes staged there. Most likely, the beginning of a lifelong interest in aviation.

The family moved to Wolcott, NY and Charles enjoyed their home in the rural community where he helped tend a small farm, which included an orchard and strawberry plants. As a teen, Charles stayed busy with various part time positions, which included setting bowling pins at a local bowling alley.

After high school, Charles worked as a tree cutter and climber. He enjoyed this work and continued it as a part time pursuit for many decades.

Charles joined the US Army in 1958 and served three years active duty. Later, he joined the New York State Army National Guard, serving 18 years. His status as a retired veteran was a source of great pride for him.

In 1960, Charles married Marilyn Mortimer and went on to have three children: Amy, Terry and April.

Charles worked for Xerox Corporation for 18 years. His last-held position was as a manufacturing supervisor. After his tenure at Xerox, Charles worked for many years as a rural mail carrier for the Williamson Post Office, where he enjoyed the camaraderie of his coworkers and connection with the Williamson community.

In 1998, Charles retired, and he and his long time companion, June VanAmburg, were able to travel and visit new places. Whether it was a planned vacation or a spontaneous road trip, Charles always embraced the chance to explore. He particularly enjoyed the cruises to Alaska and Hawaii and trips to Texas to visit June’s family. A highlight of the trips to Texas, was the Rattlesnale Round-Up in Sweetwater.

Charles is survived by his children: Amy (Kerby)Youngs, Terry (Nichole), and April (Rick) Fratangelo; his grandchildren: Kyle (Jessica), Ian, Olivia, Abigail, Emelia, Rebecca, Lindsey, Rein, Harmony, and Bella; and his great-grandchildren: Wren and Mack. He is also survived by his long-time companion, June VanAmburg, and her children: Debbie, Sharon, Diane and Kelly and their families, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his sister, Mick Hogan, and his brothers, Howard Jr. and James Oathout.

Charles will be remembered for his kindness, his devotion to family and his steady presence in the community. His legacy lives on in the love he shared and the lives he touched.

Memorials may be made to the Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519.