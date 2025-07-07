Obine, Frances (Dickinson)

WOLCOTT: Frances D. Obine, 92, passed away June 30, 2025 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 11:00am – 1:00pm and 4:00 – 6:00pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 20, 205 from 11:00am – 4:00pm at the Wolcott Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego Street, Wolcott.

Frances was born July 22, 1932 in Skowhegan, Maine, the daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Margaret F. (Conant) Dickinson. After she graduated from High School she went on to attend Boston University. She went on to become an administrative assistant at SUNY Oswego. She loved her church, reading and traveling. Her travels took her to China, Australia, the Fiji Islands, an Amazon cruise, three visits to South America, Japan and several visits to Europe, Egypt, Israel, Russia and Iceland. The family also lived in Germany for three years.

She is survived by her husband James, who she celebrated 71 years together on June 26; daughters Sue (Jeff) Bacon, Lori Obine, Yvonne (Jon) Bruckner and Nancy (David) Wickman; son Paul (Joyce) Obine; grandson James (Cassidy) Obine; great-grandchildren Scarlett and Raymond Obine and several nieces, nephew and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Mary West.

For those choosing, Frances’s family request memorial contributions be directed to, the Wolcott Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego Street, Wolcott, NY 14590.