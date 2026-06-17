Obine, Robert F.

Sodus/ FL: Robert F. Obine, 92, passed away peacefully on June 9 in Venice, FL, while surrounded by family. Bob was born June 26th, 1933 and raised in Sodus, NY. He was a varsity athlete during high school, lettering in basketball, baseball, and soccer. He entered the Navy after high school, serving on the U.S.S. Pursuit during the Korean War. He graduated from SUNY Albany and began his career as a high school math teacher in North Rose, NY. He then moved to Baldwinsville to continue his career as a teacher at Baker High School, retiring after a thirty-year career.



Bob enjoyed spending time at his camp in Harrisville, NY. During his retirement, Bob enjoyed hobbies like country western dancing, fishing, and traveling the U.S. and Canada with his motorcycle club. He spent winters in South Venice, FL and summers at his riverside home in Baldwinsville. Later in his retirement, Bob enjoyed spending time at the Silver Fox Senior Center and relaxing with family and friends.



Bob is survived by his brothers Jim and Jerry Obine, sister Jeannie (Tom) Knapp, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his children, Amy (Ray) Lounsbery, Kelly (Gary) Grey, and Kris (Linda) Obine, grandchildren Nathan Beneway, Taylor (Saxton) Lounsbery, Keegan Lounsbery, Samantha Grey, and Steven Sherman, and great-grandchildren Ignatius, Leonides, Steven, Andrew, Aurora, and Eros. He is also survived by his long-time companion, Ginny Moore. He is predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth Obine, and his brother Ronald Obine.



Bob leaves a legacy of living life to the fullest. Whether he was casting a line into the river to fish or enjoying a good meal and conversation with family, he enjoyed every moment of living. Bob will be remembered for his great intelligence, quick wit, easygoing manner, and enjoyment of life’s simple pleasures.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ACCESS CNY at 1603 Court St., Syracuse, NY 13208 or www.accesscny.org. Contributions can also be made to ECHO Meals on Wheels, 4600 W. Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13219 or at www.echomealsonwheelswest.com.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob on August 22 from 5-9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 3730 Cold Springs Rd (Route 370), Baldwinsville.