O’Brien, Hollis (Holly) 

FAIRPORT/SODUS, NY: After a lifetime of caring for others and a few years of needing care herself, Holly passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve 2023. She joins her beloved husband, Vincent and her parents Hugh and Ruth in eternal peace. She is survived by her children William & (Susan) O’Brien, Mark & (Barbara) O’Brien, Thomas O’Brien, and Maureen & Keith Behrens; grandchildren Erin O’Brien, Sarah Williams, Katherine & (Shane Lyness), Peter O’Brien & (Katie Niebuhr), Stephanie and Morgan Behrens; great grandchildren Hannah, Mallory, and Ethan Williams, Claire and Allison Lyness. Holly was always a nurse to her core and a proud graduate of The University of Rochester’s Bachelor of Nursing Science Program. She worked in varied medical settings in New York and New Jersey. She ended her career at Myer’s Community Hospital (Sodus, NY) in the coronary care unit. We cannot say she was retired, just that she had not checked in for her shift for some time. Holly also volunteered in many capacities from Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4H leader to Myer’s Twig Association and Sodus Town Ambulance Corp.

A memorial and graveside services will be held later at the convenience of the family.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, you instead consider a donation in Holly’s memory to the Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI), 500 South Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620.

May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.