O’Byrne, Maureen

NEWARK/ROCHESTER: Maureen O’Byrne, age 92, passed away on Mar. 15, 2024, at DeMay Living Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for a date to be announced at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street in Newark.

Maureen was born in Rochester, on Sept. 30, 1931, the daughter of the late James and Lillian O’Connor O’Byrne. For 26 years, Maureen was a Catholic Nun with the Sisters of Mercy. She had earned two Master’s Degrees from Nazareth. She was a school teacher for forty years twenty of which were in various Rochester Catholic Schools and her last twenty for the Rochester City School District. She spent three years as a Missionary in Chile. Maureen was a prize winning photographer.

Maureen is survived by a sister Ann Ginder.

