Ocke, Dennis J.

ONTARIO: Dennis was born in Ontario, New York on Sunday, July 27, 1947 and passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 73 years old. He is predeceased by his parents Irma and John Ocke as well as his brother Duane Ocke and sister Rosemary Switzer. Dennis is survived by his children, Kirk Ocke, Daniel (Pat) Ocke, Marc Ocke, Tessa Ocke and by 6 grandchildren. Dennis was a tough man, both in spirit and physical ability, which suited him well during a lifetime of working ourdoors. Yet under the callouses of that toughness lived an artistic spirit that few ever had the chance to see. There will be no calling hours and only a private service for close family members.