February 7th 2023, Tuesday
O'Connor, Bernice Lucille Wilsey

by WayneTimes.com
February 6, 2023

SAVANNAH: Age 95, passed away unexpectedly on February 2, 2023 at home. 

Bernice was born December 18, 1927 in Savannah, NY, the daughter of Hazel and Stanley Wilsey of Wilsey Road. Bernice was one of eight children. 

Bernice was a graduate of Savannah High School. She married Charles O’Connor; together they raised six children. In 2003, Charles passed away. They had celebrated 51 years of marriage. 

Bernice is survived by four sons, Randy (Dawn), Michael, Terry (Nancy) and Patrick (Denise); daughter, Stacey; grandchildren, Kelli, Petal, Nathan, Katie, Wes, Shawn, Ellie and Travis; great-grandchildren, Charles, Kaitlyn, Lillian, Lina, Leo and Ashley; sister, Janet Carr; several nieces and nephews and her best friend for life, Bernice Prosser. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles O’Connor; daughter, Marcia O’Connor; grandsons, Harold and Josh O’Connor; brothers, Carlton, Ronald, Evans and Irving Wilsey; Wilsey sisters, Eloise Crane and Marjorie Lippert. 

Bernice loved to tell stories about her days growing up and her family life. She also had many special stories to tell about her husband, children and grandchildren. She had a very strong faith in God. She always said that is what got her through life. She was very active in her church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards with her close friends. She also loved the outdoors. 

Per her request there will be no services at this time. A Christian graveside service will be held in the Spring at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Norton Funeral Homes, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

Local Weather

