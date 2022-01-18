O’Connor, Harold L.

BROOKTONDALE NY: Age 46 passed away peacefully Friday, January 14, 2022, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. Harold was a New Year’s and Bicentennial Baby, born January 1, 1976, to Derilda and Harold James. Some years later Harold was adopted by Michael O’Connor. Harold was living in Brooktondale NY until his passing. He graduated Port Byron High School, later receiving his certification in Heating and Cooling.

Harold had a wonderful knack for problem solving. He was a “tinkerer.” One could always find him working on something in his toolshed or underneath someone else’s car in a blizzard. Harold loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and sportsman in general.

Harold will be missed by many. Harold is survived by his son, Charles Sayre; stepdaughter, Ashley; parents, Derilda and Mike; brother, Nathan (Nikki); sisters, Katie (Robert) and Petal; niece, Lillian; nephew, Leo; and estranged wife, Beth. Harold has a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins on the O’Connor’s side and the James’ side.

Friends and family are invited to call 1pm - 3pm, Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.