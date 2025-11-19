O'Connor, Michael S. 

January 24, 1954 – November 16, 2025

Cayuga: Michael S. O’Connor, age 71, passed away peacefully on November 16th 2025 at his home in Cayuga, with his family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, November 22 from 2 – 4 PM at the Norton Funeral 13080 W, Church Street, Savannah, New York 13146.

Born January 24, 1954 in Lyons, Mike was the son of late Charles J. and Bernice (Wilsey) O’Connor. He spent much of life working on area farms as a laborer where he acquired his love for tractors which he later passed down to his grandsons. He was known for his dedication and quiet strength. He enjoyed grilling, reading, Nascar, Football, Star Trek and listening to rock music. He also loved painting with his granddaughter and sunset drives along Cayuga Lake. He was quite the air guitarist and his brothers could always count on him to give them a lesson on the newest bands. Mike was the happiest when surrounded by his loved ones.

Mike is survived by his children Petal Sharp, Nathan (Nicole) O’Connor, and Katie Plank; his grandchildren Charles, Lillian, Leo, and Harrison. He also leaves behind his sister Stacey O’Connor and brothers Randy (Dawn), Terry (Nancy), and Patrick (Denise) O’Connor; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins and, his partner Ro.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his son Harold O’Connor and sister Marcia O’Connor.

He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his love of family