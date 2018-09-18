O’Dell, Donald E.

WOLCOTT: Age 89, died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, September 14th, 2018. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; son, Russell; and sister, Jean Baker. He is survived by children, Cindy O’Dell of Wolcott, Tracy O’Dell of Red Creek; grandchildren, Dick Delpa, Don (Barbie) Delpa, Dan (Megan) Fowler all of Wolcott; several great-grandchildren; companion, Lila Ashby of Lapeer, MI; sister, Shirley (Don) Rowley of FL; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Wolcott Elk’s Lodge #1763, 6161 W. Port Bay Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com