Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 13th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Odle, Sr., David E.

by WayneTimes.com
January 13, 2021

WILLIAMSON: David Edward Odle, Sr., age 76, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully at his home on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born to the late Basil and Helen Odle of Knoxville, PA on March 20, 1944.  David was also predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Odle and grandson, Brandon Odle. David married his beloved wife, Linda L. (Collins) on June 24, 1961.  He was a longtime and dedicated employee of Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY, where he worked many facets of manufacturing. He loved to travel, spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved camping and country music. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee (Collins) Odle; their 3 sons and wives, Michael and Marjorie of Ontario, NY, David, Jr. and Carlene of Webster, NY, and Bryan and Angela of Williamson, NY; grandchildren, Casey (Jake) Contant, Kelly (Larry) Thayer, Scott (Ashley) Odle, Aubrey Odle, Justin (Kristen) Odle, David H. (Alexis) Odle, Jacob Odle, Ashlie Odle and Michael DelleFave; great grandchildren, Cora Contant, Kelsey and Collin Thayer, Jackson Odle, Robbie and Ricky Odle, Payton and William Odle; sister, Deanne (Kevin) Ginett; several nieces and nephews. David’s memorial service will be held on Saturday (January 16), 11 AM at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Galisano Children’s Hospital, to mail a donation: Larry and Cindy Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Rd., PO BOX 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or online donations to urmc.rochester.edu.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Odle, Sr., David E.

WILLIAMSON: David Edward Odle, Sr., age 76, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully at his home on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born to the late Basil and Helen Odle of Knoxville, PA on March 20, 1944.  David was also predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Odle and grandson, Brandon Odle. David married […]

Read More
Burkhard, Judith Ann

SODUS: Age 81, passed away at home surrounded by her loving husband and children. Judith was predeceased by her parents, Lieutenant Colonel, Jay and Ruthe Doverspike. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Burkhard; sisters, Dana Pearson and Jaye Arouty; sons, Vincent (Lisa), David and Paul Hickey; stepsons, Jeffrey, Kevin and Michael; grandchildren, Taylor, Shannon, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square