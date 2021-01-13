Odle, Sr., David E.

WILLIAMSON: David Edward Odle, Sr., age 76, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully at his home on Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born to the late Basil and Helen Odle of Knoxville, PA on March 20, 1944. David was also predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Odle and grandson, Brandon Odle. David married his beloved wife, Linda L. (Collins) on June 24, 1961. He was a longtime and dedicated employee of Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY, where he worked many facets of manufacturing. He loved to travel, spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved camping and country music. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee (Collins) Odle; their 3 sons and wives, Michael and Marjorie of Ontario, NY, David, Jr. and Carlene of Webster, NY, and Bryan and Angela of Williamson, NY; grandchildren, Casey (Jake) Contant, Kelly (Larry) Thayer, Scott (Ashley) Odle, Aubrey Odle, Justin (Kristen) Odle, David H. (Alexis) Odle, Jacob Odle, Ashlie Odle and Michael DelleFave; great grandchildren, Cora Contant, Kelsey and Collin Thayer, Jackson Odle, Robbie and Ricky Odle, Payton and William Odle; sister, Deanne (Kevin) Ginett; several nieces and nephews. David’s memorial service will be held on Saturday (January 16), 11 AM at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Galisano Children’s Hospital, to mail a donation: Larry and Cindy Bloch Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Rd., PO BOX 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or online donations to urmc.rochester.edu. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.