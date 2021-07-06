Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 7th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

O’Donnell, Russell P.

by WayneTimes.com
July 6, 2021

CLYDE: Russell P. O’Donnell 85 died July 2, 2021.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 14 at 2:30 PM, at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde. Memorials to Wayne County Humane Society.

Russ was born in Clyde,  May 5, 1936 son of Glenn & Nina Cushman O’Donnell. He worked over 25 years for NDC. He lived in Clyde for over 50 years. Graduate of Clyde High School class of 1954. He played football in 1950, & was in the Clyde Football Hall of Fame. He liked classical music. He had a great interest in sports, where he was in a pool league. 

Survived by Uncle Henry Cushman of North Rose. Several caring cousins, dearly loved the Medoro family. Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Predeceased by brother Ronald O’Donnell.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

O’Donnell, Russell P.

CLYDE: Russell P. O’Donnell 85 died July 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 14 at 2:30 PM, at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde. Memorials to Wayne County Humane Society. Russ was born in Clyde,  May 5, 1936 son of Glenn & Nina Cushman O’Donnell. He worked over 25 years for NDC. He lived […]

Read More
Nelson, Tony E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 28, 2021 at age 64. Predeceased by son: Robert Nelson. Tony was a dedicated lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company #1.  He retired from Burger King, Williamson, NY after 25 years.  Survived by his stepson: Perry Grenon; loving companion: Cindy Storrs and family; many brothers and sisters from […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square