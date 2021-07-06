O’Donnell, Russell P.

CLYDE: Russell P. O’Donnell 85 died July 2, 2021.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 14 at 2:30 PM, at Maplegrove Cemetery, Clyde. Memorials to Wayne County Humane Society.

Russ was born in Clyde, May 5, 1936 son of Glenn & Nina Cushman O’Donnell. He worked over 25 years for NDC. He lived in Clyde for over 50 years. Graduate of Clyde High School class of 1954. He played football in 1950, & was in the Clyde Football Hall of Fame. He liked classical music. He had a great interest in sports, where he was in a pool league.

Survived by Uncle Henry Cushman of North Rose. Several caring cousins, dearly loved the Medoro family. Arrangements by Pusateri- Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde. Predeceased by brother Ronald O’Donnell.