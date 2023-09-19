Ofori, Sampson

AFRICA/WILLIAMSON NY: Sampson Ofori, 31, passed away unexpectedly August 31, 2023 as a result of an automobile accident.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, September 29 from 5 – 7 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main Street, Sodus. A funeral service will be Saturday from 10 AM to noon, at Heritage Christian Fellowship, 556 Lyell Ave., Rochester. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A celebration of Sampson’s life will continue at the Taste of Bahamas, 4705 Lake Ave, Rochester.

Sampson was born on June 5, 1992 in Accra, Ghana, Africa, the son of the Manasseh Ofoli Anum and Veronica Norkai Tetteh. He attended African Unity Basic School in Ghana, and continued his education at Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Technical School to study engineering. In September 2019, Sampson came to the United States with his band, Womba Africa. He was the xylophonist for the band from May, 2014 until February, 2023. He came to America with the dream of joining the US military. He worked @work Personnel from 2020-2023. At the time of his death, Sampson was a product selector for Wegmans in Rochester, and a member of the band, Omanye Drumming and Dancing.

On April 24, 2021, Sampson married Wilbertha Piris, and they welcomed a son, Amian Hezekiah Nii Ofoli Okoe, in May 2022. Everyone who knew Sampson, even for a short time, will remember how he joked around and wanted everyone around him to be happy. He was a great husband and father, and will be desperately missed by all who loved him.

Besides his parents, Sampson is survived by his wife, Wilbertha Piris Ofori; his son, Amian Hezekiah Nii Ofoli Okoe; siblings Aisha Merley Quaye ,Israel Amasah Ofori, Yussif Mensah Ofori, Eunice Okailey Ofori, Hannah Okaikor Ofori, Samuel Quaye Ofori, Hellen Okailey Ofori and Grace Okaikor Ofori; Head of the family, Mensah Nii Odoi, Margaret Koney

Ayorkor and Shirley Anang; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.