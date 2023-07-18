O’Grady. Danny B. 

LOCKPORT: Our beloved Danny passed away suddenly on July 12, 2023 at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

He was predeceased by both of his parents, father James and mother Opal O’Grady, a son Joshua and brother Dennis.

He leaves behind his wife MaryJane, a son Anthony (Michelle), daughter Alicia (Orlando), 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sisters Karen (Ed) Beach of Sodus, Susan (Angel) Castillo of Newark, Sheila Smith of Middleport, sister-in-law Mary O’Grady from Albion, several nieces and nephews and his kitty Shadow.

Danny formally lived in Phelps, moved to Lockport and was employed at Valu Home Center there.

He lived life to the fullest and was devoted to caring and helping family and friends.

Danny was so loved and will be dearly missed by all.