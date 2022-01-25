O’Grady, Opal C.

MIDDLEPORT: Opal C. O’Grady, age 94, passed away on January 24, 2022. She was born March 11, 1927 in Parker, PA to the late Edward and Gladys Haugh.

Opal was a member of the Middleport United Methodist Church and the Lyndonville Busy Buddies, a not-for-profit organization. She was also known to have volunteered her time to help at local food pantries, Meals-on-Wheels, and at Orchard Manor nursing home. Opal also participated in many community groups, such as the Johnson Creek Senior Citizens and the Middleport Senior Citizens Clubs.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James O’Grady; son Dennis O’Grady, grandson Matthew Teaven; step grandson Josh Rozman; sisters, Grace Ongley, Millie Barker and her brother-in-law, Ronald Barker.

Opal is survived by her children, Karen (Edward) Beach of Sodus, Danny (Maryjane) O’Grady of Lockport, Sheila Smith of Middleport; sister-in-law, Mary O’Grady of Albion, brothers Bart Haugh of Oklahoma, Gary (Virginia) Haugh of North Carolina; 9 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Bates, Wallace & Heath Funeral Home, 38 State St. Middleport, NY on Thursday, January 27th from 4:00-7:00pm where her funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00am the following day at the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Hartland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association or Middleport United Methodist Church.

