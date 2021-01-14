Ohlrich, Daniel J.

LYONS: Daniel J. Ohlrich, 70, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. Due to COVID 19 restrictions there will be no prior calling hours . A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 102 Hope Avenue, Newark. NY 14513 or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Dan was born in 1950 in North Tonawanda, N.Y. He graduated from North Tonawanda High School, graduated from Fredonia State College, and took graduate classes from Oswego State College. He earned degrees in Elementary Education and a secondary degree in mathematics to teach math first grade through 12th grade. Dan taught school in the Williamson Central School District for 34 years. He taught at all three levels, elementary, middle and high school. He was voted Teacher of the Year in 1983 by his peers. When computers were first introduced as possible learning aides, Dan voluntarily attended many college courses, workshops and read extensively in periodicals that would familiarize himself with computer usage. He found that he really enjoyed working with computers and was very good at understanding what it entailed. In time, he was asked to teach teachers what he knew about computers and their usage. He was instrumental in helping to create computer classes for students and in teaching computer skills to the students. During the governmental program “No Child Left Behind” Dan was recruited to teach remedial high school math students but was also teaching computer classes as well. It was during the last years of his teaching career that he became an adjunct professor at FLCC (Finger Lakes Community College) and was able to teach AP computer classes at Williamson through the college. Dan was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark, N.Y. all of his married life. In his spare time and in retirement, Dan enjoyed stamp collecting, reading mysteries, playing computer games, solving Sudoku puzzles (difficult, challenging and killer levels), watching sporting events and various dramas on TV. He was a life-long Buffalo Bills fan and a fan of the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball teams. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Judith (Green) Ohlrich of Lyons, N.Y.; son, Mark (Karen); and grandchildren Kayla and Maxton of Lyons; sister, Sharon Dziejman; niece, Melissa Dziejman; nephew, Michael Dziejman all of Buffalo; brother-in-law, Gerald (Grace) Green; niece, Amanda Green; nephews Ethan and Travis Green of Ore.; special aunts Carol Belling and Mona Lou Belling of Amherst, N.Y.; special aunt and uncle Carl and Joyce Belling of Ind.; several cousins, friends; and Rusty, his cat. He was predeceased by his parents John and Leona (Belling) Ohlrich; brother, Jeffrey Ohlrich; uncles Bruce and David Belling; and his aunts Margaret Rogers and Francis Hill. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons, N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com