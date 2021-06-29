O’Leary, Julie Anne

LYONS: Julie Anne O’Leary, 66, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery in Sodus, NY.

Julie Anne O’Leary was the 4th of 5 children born to Thomas and Marianne (Keenan) O’Leary on October 20, 1954. Siblings include Kevin, Shawn, Timothy, (Julie), and Patrick.

Due to her need for special care, Julie was admitted to Newark State School on May 4, 1962 at 7 years 6+ months of age.

She eventually transitioned to the Family Care Program in 1980, residing in several Family Care Homes within the Finger Lakes region.

Communication remained a life-long impediment for Julie. However, Julie “persevered” using a variety of “mannerisms” including wrinkling her nose, shaking her head, chuckling, and Julie’s own version on sign language. And, if you were fortunate enough, Julie might even ‘grab your nose’ or reach out to ‘touch your face’...oh, so gently. It paid to know “Blue-eyed Julie Speak.”

To all who provided care, service, and support across the years, a heart-felt “Thank You!”

