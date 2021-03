Oliver Whelehan Courtney; beloved son of Margaret and Daniel Courtney, was born sleeping at Highland Hospital at 7:21PM on March 8, 2021. Oliver is survived by grandparents Peter and Elizabeth Whelehan, Mary Courtney, and Daniel (Marcelina) Courtney Sr, as well as great grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to list. Oliver was 5lbs 14oz and 21” long. In his short stay on this world, he has known a lifetime of love, caring, and friendship, and has touched our lives forever. There will be a private ceremony for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Oliver’s name to Camp Stella Maris, 4395 East Lake Rd Livonia, NY 14487. With brave wings - he flies