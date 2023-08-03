Powered by Dark Sky
August 3rd 2023, Thursday
Olodort, David Anton

by WayneTimes.com
August 3, 2023

LYONS: David Anton Olodort of Lyons died peacetully on August 1 , at Newark Wayne Hospital. David was born in Buffalo, NY on November 4. 1948, the only child of Morris and Remele (Jaycen)Olodort who he preceded in death. David is survived by his beloved wife, Joan (Logsdon); son Jeffrey Olodort; sisters in law Sandy Jordan (Richard); Debra Dhondt; Leonarda Tracy; brother in law Ronald Logsdon; nephew Sean Dhondt (Felcia); niece Katie Tracy; and several great nieces.

David excelled in classical music performance from an early age receiving numerous accolades for his performances growing up. David received a Bachelor of Arts from theUniversity At Buffalo in 1970. David then taught musical theory at Villa Maria College for a brief time after graduating university. Later David worked towards a graduate degree in musical theory in England before ultimately returning to New York to begin a career in retail management. David worked in retail management for a number of companies until his retirement in 1999.

David spent the later years of his life in Lyons, NY. Throughout his adult life, David enjoyed coaching little league sports. David was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres hoping for a Buffalo sports championship until the end.

Any memorial contributions can be made to the Fairville Fire Dept. in  Fairville,NY. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark,NY.

