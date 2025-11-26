What are you looking for?

Olodort, Jeffrey Richard

November 26, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Jeffrey Richard Olodort, 40, of Lyons, New York, died November 18th, 2025 at home.  He was born May 11, 1985 in Buffalo, New York, to David Anton Olodort and Joan (Logsdon) Olodort. Jeff, an only child, grew up in Cheektowaga, a Buffalo suburb, where he attended Cleveland Hill high school.  He attended SUNY Geneseo for his bachelor’s degree and received a law degree from George Washington Law school in Washington, D.C.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.  He is survived by his mother, aunts, uncles and cousins.  Funeral arrangements will be held, Friday, December 5, 2025 at 1:00pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY, 14513. Lunch will be provided immediately following service at the Fairville Fire Department.

