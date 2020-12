Olschewske, Diane L.

ONTARIO: Diane passed away suddenly on December 21, 2020 at age 74. Diane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bernie Olschewske; daughter, Danielle Olschewske; son, Dean (Tina) Olschewske; grandchildren, Ellie and Owen; sister, Linda (John) Valentine; nieces, Shelly (John) Evola and Kelly (Dan) Councilor; her four legged fur baby, Ted. A graveside service for Diane will be held on Tuesday (December 29), 11 AM at Webster Union Cemetery, 345 Webster Rd. (Rte. 250), Webster, NY. To leave Diane’s family an online condolence, to light a digital candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.