Olschewske, Ruth J. 

SODUS: Age 70, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 1, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Marjorie Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Martin; children, Matt (Nicole) Nash and Martha (Brian) Gilmore; grandchildren, Casey and Caitlin Gilmore; brother, Grant (Rae Ann) Johnson; brother-in-law, Gary Olschewske; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Ruth was a Medical Lab Technician and had worked at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for the last 35 years. She really had a love for music of all kinds. You could often find her in her gardens, taking photographs, reading a book, or simply enjoying her family. Ruth was a woman of strong faith. She was an active member of her church, and her absence will leave a void that will be difficult to fill. However, have faith she is with the Lord.

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, May 6th, 2022, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Her Memorial Service will start promptly at 2:00pm Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at the Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St, Sodus Point, NY 14555. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: UMCOR, Sodus Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 149, Sodus Pt., NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.