November 5th 2021, Friday
O’Meal, Donna

by WayneTimes.com
November 5, 2021

Newark—Donna O’Meal, 76, died on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513 or to the American Cancer Society, ATTN. Memorials, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY  14620.

Mrs. O’Meal was born in Sodus, NY on October 10, 1945 the daughter of the late Herman and Isabel Bowerman Pearson.  She was a graduate of Sodus High School, Class of 1963.  Donna was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark.  After raising her daughters, she went to work at Ultralife in Newark.  She will be fondly remembered for her love of her family, her kindness to everyone around her, and the joy she felt while singing, playing games and spending time with her friends.

She is survived by two daughters Diana Maurer and Kathleen (Jason) Cornwell; four grandchildren Luke Cornwell, Mara Cornwell, Ryan Maurer and Kyle Maurer;  two brothers Robert (Jan) Pearson and Charles (Marsay) Pearson.  She was predeceased by her husband David O’Meal, a granddaughter Julia and a brother Richard.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

