O’Meal, Marilyn R. 

VICTOR/MACEDON: Marilyn R. O’Meal passed away on April 19, 2024 at the age of 90. Marilyn is predeceased by parents Orey and Georgina Richards of Palmyra, NY and one brother, Evan Richards, of Williamsport, PA. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ernest D. O’Meal of Victor, NY and were married 60 years in January. Also survived by her sons Larry (Susan) O’Meal of Canandaigua, NY, Kevin (Nancy) O’Meal, of Fairport, NY and step-daughter Susan (Daryl) Martin of Newark, NY. Marilyn is also survived by grandchildren Daniel O’Meal, Brandon (Crystal) O’Meal, Samantha Martin, and Tyler (Rebecca) O’Meal, as well as five great grandchildren. She adored her grandchildren immensely, and loved her great-grandchildren equally as much.

Marilyn grew up in Palmyra, NY and lived in Macedon, NY most of her adult life with her husband and sons. Most of her career, she worked at Garlock, Sarah Coventry, and Eastman Kodak. Marilyn is being remembered by so many as being one of the nicest and sweetest ladies to be around. She always had a smile on her face, she was willing to go and do anything, and enjoyed being with family and dear friends as much as she could. Marilyn and Ernie could often be found in the audience supporting their sons at parades and concerts and supporting grandchildren at their sporting events. She and her husband enjoyed many trips across the US, some of which were just the two of them, and some were with dear friends. Marilyn and Ernie both enjoyed hot air ballooning locally and often crewed with a local hot air balloon for many years. She was an excellent crafter and painter and enjoyed spending time with others while doing what she loved.

Marilyn’s family is so grateful for all the loving care she received the past year and a half at Victor Views Senior Living, and most recently at Ewing Continuing Care in Canandaigua. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials in memory of Marilyn may be sent to: Victor Views Senior Living, 1440 State Rt 444, Victor, NY 14564. Online condolences may be made at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.