January 27th 2022, Thursday
O’Neil, Beverly A.

January 27, 2022

SODUS: Age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Jeff) Richmond; sisters, Geri (George) Kuretich and Rita Lewis; sister-in-law, Onley Tiano; stepchildren, Margaret (Bob) Fess, Dennis (Vickie) O’Neil, and Fred (Susan) O’Neil; step-grandchildren, Derrick O’Neil, Salina (Ben) Hart, and step-great granddaughter, Madison O’Neil. Beverly was pre-decreased by her mother, Cecilia Paris; husband, Pat O’Neil; brother, Richard Tiano; and brother-in-law, Robert Lewis.

Beverly worked in the cafeteria at Sodus Central School for several years. She enjoyed watching TV. Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, NASCAR racing and golf were Bev’s favorites to watch.

There will be no services at the family’s request. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

