O’Neil, Leon C.

CLYDE: Leon C. O’Neil, age 63, of Burley Rd., died Sunday January 26, 2020. Friends may call Saturday February 1, 10-12 noon, at the Boeheim -Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St., Lyons, services will be at the funeral home at 12 noon. Burial in South Lyons Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society. Leon was born in Lyons October 8, 1956, son of Henry & Alma Wunder O’Neil. He worked at Motts Co. in Williamson as a security guard for 18 years, he had worked at Walmart for 10 years in maintenance. Survived by his son, Jonathan (Susan) O’Neil, of Clyde, daughter Elizabeth O’ Neil of Palmyra, 3 grandchildren Jon, Hunter, & Adam. Two sisters, Freda (Jeff) Cross of Lyons, Rita (John) Mitchinson of Newark, brother, Louis O’Neil of Clyde, Loving Friend Anna Blaisdell of Newark, several nieces and nephews. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com