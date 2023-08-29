O’Neil, Ryan Paul

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on August 26, 2023 at age 39.

Predeceased by his grandfathers: Norman O’Neil and Ken Miller.

Ryan enjoyed gaming but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survived by his loving parents: Mark O’Neil and Lisa (Jeff Bliek) O’Neil; sister: Lindsay (Jeff) Burch; nieces: Kinlee, Madison, Emerly and Harper; aunts: Amy (Mike Tunley) Miller, Robin Cheatham; uncles: Stephen (Laurie), Gary (Tracy), Brian (Sherri) Miller, Craig (Julie), Tim (Tammy), Steve (Alicia) and Kevin (Cathy) O’Neil; grandmothers: Marilyn Miller and Betty O’Neil; god-mother: Patty Colern; special bud: Kurt Snyder; Mama #2: Christine Snyder; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

