O’Neil, Ryan Paul

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on August 26, 2023 at age 39.
Predeceased by his grandfathers: Norman O’Neil and Ken Miller.
Ryan enjoyed gaming but most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survived by his loving parents: Mark O’Neil and Lisa (Jeff Bliek) O’Neil; sister: Lindsay (Jeff) Burch; nieces: Kinlee, Madison, Emerly and Harper; aunts: Amy (Mike Tunley) Miller, Robin Cheatham; uncles: Stephen (Laurie), Gary (Tracy), Brian (Sherri) Miller, Craig (Julie), Tim (Tammy), Steve (Alicia) and Kevin (Cathy) O’Neil; grandmothers: Marilyn Miller and Betty O’Neil; god-mother: Patty Colern; special bud: Kurt Snyder; Mama #2: Christine Snyder; many extended family members and numerous friends.
A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
CLIFTON SPRINGS: Ella Ridosh (Hammond) died Monday 8/28/2023, Ella lost the battle to mental health and addiction. She is survived by her children, Kiara(Tee), Toby(Kaylie), and Anthony. Grandchildren, Michael, Eliza, Prince and Legend. Siblings, Antonia, Jennifer, Jason, Jeremy, Melissa, Jon and Nick. Best friend Shannon and Cousin, Desiree. Many Nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, and uncles. […]
