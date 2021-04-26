Oosterling, Brenda Lee

NEWARK: Brenda Oosterling, 57, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, after a brief courageous battle with cancer.

The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (April 29) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Brenda’s funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Brenda.

Brenda was born the daughter of David and Gene (Grant) Oosterling on Saturday, May 18, 1963, in Newark, NY. She spent her life in the area graduating from Newark High School. Brenda was active at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she served as a trustee. She had a heart for helping and caring for people, especially her family. Most of all, Brenda loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her mother and siblings.

Brenda will be remembered by her mother, Gene Oosterling; siblings, Linda Fowler, Tim Oosterling and Tom (Kay) Oosterling; nieces and nephews Kelli, Jonathan, Grant and Jacob; great-nieces and great-nephews Matt, Isabella, Jackson, Ryli, Elodie; and her beloved cats Iris, Happy, Daisey and Dusty.

Brenda was predeceased by her father, David Oosterling in 2002

