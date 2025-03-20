What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Opett, Joseph J. 

March 20, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

November 27, 1942 - March 13, 2025 (age 82)

WALWORTH: Joseph passed away on March 13, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; sons, Brian Opett and Douglas (Sumei) Opett; sisters, Ann Maruke, Joan VanNeil, and Arlene Casey; brothers, Robert Opett and Paul Opett; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph owned and operated a construction company, where he took pride and joy in his work. He was also a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

Joseph lived a life characterized by hard work, dedication to his craft, and a deep love for his family.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joseph to the Wayne County Humane Society.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Joseph’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.