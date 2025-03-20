Opett, Joseph J. 

November 27, 1942 - March 13, 2025 (age 82)

WALWORTH: Joseph passed away on March 13, 2025. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; sons, Brian Opett and Douglas (Sumei) Opett; sisters, Ann Maruke, Joan VanNeil, and Arlene Casey; brothers, Robert Opett and Paul Opett; and several nieces and nephews.

Joseph owned and operated a construction company, where he took pride and joy in his work. He was also a proud veteran who served in the United States Air Force.

Joseph lived a life characterized by hard work, dedication to his craft, and a deep love for his family.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Joseph to the Wayne County Humane Society.

