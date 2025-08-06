Orbaker, Albert L.

NEWARK: Albert L. Orbaker, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

In honor of Albert’s wishes, all services will remain private.

In memory of Albert, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY.

Albert was born the son of the late Albert C. and Margaret (Rogers) Orbaker on Friday, August 6, 1937, in Newark, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, working alongside his father as a carpenter for most of his father’s life. He worked for the Carpenters -Western NY Local 276 Union for many years and eventually became the president of the carpenters’ union. Albert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying activities such as hunting, fishing, and camping. He spent many weekends in Alexandria Bay in the Thousand Islands over the years with his family, and winters in Florida with his wife of 68 years. Albert liked to stay busy, primarily with his construction projects, as well as his children’s remodeling and construction projects.

Albert will be remembered by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia Orbaker; children, Jeffery (Diane) Orbaker, Kimberly (Michael) Gardinier, Micheal Orbaker and William (Laurie) Orbaker; grandchildren, Erin Orbaker, Heather Orbaker, Morgan Gardinier, Matthew Orbaker, and Andrew (Laura) Gardinier; great grandchildren, Darien Dodson and Livia Gardinier; brother, David (Dorene) Orbaker; and several nieces and nephews.

Albert was predeceased by his sisters, Rose (Thomas) Tomes and Mary (Donald) Geise.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com