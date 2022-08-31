Powered by Dark Sky
September 1st 2022, Thursday
Orbaker, James Earl

by WayneTimes.com
August 31, 2022

NEWARK: James Earl Orbaker, 69, of Corning, N.Y. died August 14, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. 

Friends are invited in a graveside service at 11 am in the Newark Cemetery, North Main St. Newark.  A celebration of life will followat the Newark V.F.W from noon till 2 P.M.

Jim was born in Newark on January 7, 1953 the son of Earl and Viola Quance Orbaker.  When he was able to work he had been a general laborer. Jim had served in the US Army.

He is survived by wife Paula; daughter Stacy Orbaker, a half sister Sandy VanDyne. Jim was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Erwin and Gerard Herman.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

