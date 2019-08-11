Obituaries
Orbaker, Ryan David
LYONS: Ryan passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 20. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Michael Clelland and Hank Carley. Ryan will be dearly missed by his loving parents, David E. (Kim Miller) Orbaker, Jr. and Denise West; sisters, Jessi (Scott Aman) West and Brittany (Mike) Mack; grandparents, David E. (Dorene) Orbaker, Sr., Carolyn Clelland and Bert Carley; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; special friends, Rich and Becky Wunder. Ryan was a kind, humble, simple kind of man. He loved the outdoors and working on the farm. He loved his family dearly and will be missed greatly. A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held on Tuesday (August 13), 4 PM at Casey Park Lodge, 6551 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a scholarship in Ryan’s name, W-FL BOCES Williamson, Environment and Conservation Heavy Equipment, 4440 Ridge Rd., Williamson, NY 14589. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Ryan’s tribute wall on www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
