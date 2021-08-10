Orlopp, Paul Mark

NEWARK: Paul M Orlopp, 36, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, (August 16) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Paul’s memorial service will be held at a time and place to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a trust for Damian Orlopp, c/o Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Paul was born the son of Donald and Tina (Best) Orlopp on Wednesday, September 5, 1984, in Newark, NY. Paul was raised in Newark, graduating from Newark High School in 2003. He was a court officer with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Paul’s world revolved around his son, Damian, and together, they enjoyed hiking, being outdoors, and trips to the zoo.

Paul will be remembered by his son, Damian Orlopp; parents Donald (Tina) Orlopp of Newark; brothers Christopher Orlopp, of North Carolina and Michael (Amy) Orlopp of Port Gibson; nephews, Connor Orlopp and Noah Fox; nieces, Aryel Orlopp and Kyliegh Fox; several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his work family at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com