Orsborne, Ricky A.

NEWARK: Age 52, died August 31, 2019. Ricky was born in Newark , October 2, 1966 son of Walter & Bonnie Travers Orsborne. Survived by wife of 33 years Julie VanDuyne Orsborne, 2 sons Daniel (Sandra) & Dustin of Newark, daughter Dana Orsborne (Quenton) of Rochester, his mother Bonnie Orsborne of Newark. Friends may call Friday Sept. 6, 2019 from 11-1 PM at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, service on Friday 1 pm at Funeral Home. Burial at Fairville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. R visit www.pusaterifunerals.com