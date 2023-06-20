Ortiz, Alvin D. 

NORTH ROSRE: Alvin D. Ortiz, 58, passed away Saturday, June,10,2023 at home from sudden heart failure.

Born in Puerto Rico on February,17,1965. The son of Joe and Elba (Cotto) Ortiz, Alvin moved to the family fruit farm in North Rose in 1971, at six years old and graduated from North Rose-Wolcott in 1983, where he set a new school record in diving his senior year. After some college, Alvin held a variety of interesting jobs in his life.

Predeceased by his parents Joe and Elba. Very special friend Marisol Davila. Alvin is survived by his brother David (Terry) Ortiz; nephews Ryan and Samuel Ortiz and four grandnephews.

Alvin was a kind and gentle soul that selflessly gave of himself to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Thank You to Waterman Funeral Home, Newark for the arrangements. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.

