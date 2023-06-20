Ortiz, Alvin D. 

NORTH ROSRE: Alvin D. Ortiz, 58, passed away Saturday, June,10,2023 at home from sudden heart failure.
Born in Puerto Rico on February,17,1965. The son of Joe and Elba (Cotto) Ortiz, Alvin moved to the family fruit farm in North Rose in 1971, at six years old and graduated from North Rose-Wolcott in 1983, where he set a new school record in diving his senior year. After some college, Alvin held a variety of interesting jobs in his life.
Predeceased by his parents Joe and Elba. Very special friend Marisol Davila. Alvin is survived by his brother David (Terry) Ortiz; nephews Ryan and Samuel Ortiz and four grandnephews.
Alvin was a kind and gentle soul that selflessly gave of himself to everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Thank You to Waterman Funeral Home, Newark for the arrangements. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.
WOLCOTT: Jonathan Aumick, age 39, passed away on Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital. Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on July 1, from 1pm to 3pm at his Uncle Harry Thomas’s home, 8216 Broadway Road, Wolcott NY 14590. There will be a celebration of his life as well. Jonathan was […]
WEBSTER/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 at the young age of 59. Dan was predeceased by his mother and father, Carolyn (Champion) Pompa and George Reno; step-father Joseph Pompa and brother Joseph Reno. He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Michelle (Frank); sister Lorraine Isaac; brother Raymond Pompa, sons: Daniel […]