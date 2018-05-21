Osborn, Esther  R.

WOLCOTT: Age 83, of Eddie Road, died on Saturday, May 19,2018 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Esther was born on April 29,1935 in Rose, NY, a daughter to the late Herman and Olive Dickens Lyman,Sr. She was a life long member of the Rose Free Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, Ronald Osborn; daughter, Melissa Smith; grandchildren, Kristy, Shane, Ronald,Jr., Joseph, Emory and Brandy; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Leona Millilo; brothers, Herman (Bill) Lyman,Jr. and Robert Lyman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Osborn Sr; sons, Raymond,Jr. and Roy Osborn; daughters, Marlene Shulla and Melinda Osborn; brother, Charles Lyman and granddaughter, Tina Nevlezer; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, May 30, from 4 pm – 7 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, North Rose, NY. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 31 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or the Rose Free Methodist Church, 10681 Wolcott St., Rose, NY 14542