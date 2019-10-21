Osborn, Joseph D.

FARMINGTON, CT/NEWARK, NY: Joseph Daniel Osborn, 35 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Family will greet friends at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 S. Main St, Newark on Friday (Oct. 25) from 3 to 6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be at the church, Saturday (Oct. 26) at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery. In memory of Joseph, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online support.woundedwarriorproject.org. OR to the family to help with expenses. Joseph was born the son of Ronald J Osborn Sr. and Terry Crisci on Tuesday, March 27, 1984 in Sodus, NY. He was a graduate Seneca Falls High School class of 2002. When he was able, he worked at WACK Radio in Newark as a radio technician. Joseph enjoyed watching football, Denver Broncos, and basketball, the Syracuse Orangemen. The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in honor of Joseph’s service to our country, serving two tours in Iraq. Joseph will be remembered by his wife, Trishia (Smith) Osborn; father, Ronald J Osborn Sr.; mother, Terry Crisci; son, Carson Osborn; daughter, Cheyenne Osborn; stepdaughter, Lexus Gedney; brother, Ronald J Osborn Jr and his girlfriend Sam; one niece and two nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Raymond and Esther Osborn and maternal grandparents Frank and Libby Crisci. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com