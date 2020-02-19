Obituaries
Osborn, Trishia Marie
NEWARK: Trishia Marie Osborn, 33, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Family will greet friends Saturday (Feb. 22) at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 South Main St, Newark from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trishia’s memorial service will follow calling at 1 p.m. Spring burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In memory of Trishia, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choice. Trishia was born the daughter of Clarence and Susan (Wells) Smith on Saturday, July 26, 1986, in Geneva, NY. She loved to go swimming, camping and sitting around bonfires roasting marshmallows. Trishia loved cheesecake and rainbow sherbert. Above all these things, Trishia cherished her children, and she would always say to them “love you to the moon and back”. Trishia will be remembered by her son, Carson Osborn; daughters Lexus Gedney and Cheyenne Osborn; mother, Susan Smith (Eric); father, Clarence (Gloria) Smith; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Rebecca Mayo; maternal grandmother, Patricia Wells; father-in-law, Ronald J. Osborn Sr.; mother-in-law, Terry Crisci; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Trishia will be sadly missed by all. Trishia was predeceased by husband, Joseph D. Osborn on Oct. 16, 2019; maternal grandfather Harold R. Wells; paternal grandparents Rodney W. Smith and Bonnie Rivera; Please may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Area Scouts test out their winter skills at annual Klondike Derby
Seneca Waterways Council’s Mohawk District hosted its annual BSA Klondike Derby Event on January 25th at Camp Hauser in Newark,...
Pal-Mac Technical Theatre Design students prepare for “Newsies” musical
PALMYRA – The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District has a rich musical theatre tradition. This year, the tradition continues with the...
Recent Obituaries
Stooks, Albert “Gene” E.
WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Elmira,...
Osborn, Trishia Marie
NEWARK: Trishia Marie Osborn, 33, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Family will greet...
Howard, Clyde Lester
NEWARK: Clyde Lester Howard, 69 passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at F.F. Thompson Hospital. Family and friends may...