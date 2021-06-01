Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 1st 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Oscanyan III, Paul C.

by WayneTimes.com
June 1, 2021

 PALMYRA:  Passed away May 8, 2021, at 91 years.  Born July 9, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul C. and Astrid “Funder” Oscanyan, Jr.; and his brothers Thomas and Frederick.  Survived by his children Paul, William (Cathy), Patricia (Don) Peterson, Robert (Jackie), and John; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and nephew Tom (Melissa).

Widely respected in his field, Paul’s life and career included extensive travel both within the US and overseas.  Paul loved the outdoors. He was instrumental in preserving natural resources and  used his engineering skills to create environmentally-friendly projects. Paul served in the Army during the Korean War era and was a proud member of the American Legion for many years.

 Services and burial at Palmyra Cemetery will be private. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Oscanyan III, Paul C.

 PALMYRA:  Passed away May 8, 2021, at 91 years.  Born July 9, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul C. and Astrid “Funder” Oscanyan, Jr.; and his brothers Thomas and Frederick.  Survived by his children Paul, William (Cathy), Patricia (Don) Peterson, Robert (Jackie), and John; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and […]

Read More
Tyner, Elizabeth E. “Liz”

ONTARIO: Liz passed away on May 28, 2021 at age 85. She was born in Olean, NY on December 9, 1935 to Albert and Eva (Pancio) Plano.  Liz is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerome “Jerry” Tyner. She is also survived by her children, Michael (Ginger), Scott (Pam), Steve (Kelly), and Anita (William) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square