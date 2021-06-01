Oscanyan III, Paul C.

PALMYRA: Passed away May 8, 2021, at 91 years. Born July 9, 1929, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul C. and Astrid “Funder” Oscanyan, Jr.; and his brothers Thomas and Frederick. Survived by his children Paul, William (Cathy), Patricia (Don) Peterson, Robert (Jackie), and John; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and nephew Tom (Melissa).

Widely respected in his field, Paul’s life and career included extensive travel both within the US and overseas. Paul loved the outdoors. He was instrumental in preserving natural resources and used his engineering skills to create environmentally-friendly projects. Paul served in the Army during the Korean War era and was a proud member of the American Legion for many years.

Services and burial at Palmyra Cemetery will be private.