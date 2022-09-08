Osorio-Ortiz, Sophia Mae

April 2nd 2022, 06:04 am - September 1st 2022, 10:30 am

It is with great sorrow that our precious little angel, Sophia Osorio-Ortiz (Fee), passed away in her mother’s arms the day before she would have turned five months old. She is survived by her parents, Brianna Moon and Delmar Osorio-Ortiz; sister, Isabelle Osorio-Ortiz; grandparents, Mary and Shawn Moon and Samantha Osorio and Felipe Osorio-Ortiz Sr (all of Wolcott); great grandparents, Ivan Bulriss (Sodus Point), Janet Giarratano (Newark), and David Shattuck (Wolcott); aunt, Samanta Osorio-Ortiz (Isaac Walker) of Mansfield University; great aunt, Melinda Maldonado (Sodus Point); uncle, Felipe Osorio-Ortiz Jr (Lilly Thompson) of Sodus; great uncles, Tim Evans (Sodus) and Jose Maldonado (Humaco, Puerto Rico); and family friends Dale and Kaden Currier (Hannibal).

Fee enjoyed breast feeding, cuddling, watching her older sister, listening to music, playing with her toys like her keys, zebra, and giraffe, and playing with her parents and grandparents. She was the sweetest, happiest baby, always giving the most beautiful smile, and loved by everyone who met her. Sophia may have left us early, however her memory will always live on.

Friends and family are invited to call 12pm – 1pm, Friday, September 9, 2022; where a service will promptly start at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow the service at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.