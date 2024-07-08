Osterhout, Lori A. 

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on July 4, 2024 at age 62.

Predeceased by her mother: Gail Russell.

Lori was a loving wife, mother and “Grammy,” who deeply cherished her grandsons. She will be forever missed and loved.

Survived by her loving husband: Wade; children: Kayla (Roland) Tabacco and Chad Osterhout; grandsons: Maverick and Porter; father: Charles Russell; sister: Kim (Mike) Russell; brother: Todd Russell; mother in law: Shirley Osterhout; fur babies: Jinx, Doobie, Dudley and Merf; many extended family members and friends.

Private burial will be held in White Haven Memorial Park. A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com