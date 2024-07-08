Powered by Dark Sky
July 9th 2024, Tuesday
×
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Osterhout, Lori A. 

by WayneTimes.com
July 8, 2024

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on July 4, 2024 at age 62.

Predeceased by her mother: Gail Russell.

Lori was a loving wife, mother and “Grammy,” who deeply cherished her grandsons. She will be forever missed and loved.

Survived by her loving husband: Wade; children: Kayla (Roland) Tabacco and Chad Osterhout; grandsons: Maverick and Porter; father: Charles Russell; sister: Kim (Mike) Russell; brother: Todd Russell; mother in law: Shirley Osterhout; fur babies: Jinx, Doobie, Dudley and Merf; many extended family members and friends.

Private burial will be held in White Haven Memorial Park. A celebration of Lori’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Pearson, Judith Douglass 

GREER, NC/Wolcott: Judith Douglass Pearson passed away June 27, 2024 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Born on August 11, 1940 in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Mack Arthur and Ruth Fosmire Douglass, Judy grew up in Wolcott, NY and graduated valedictorian of Leavenworth Central School in 1958. She received a Bachelor’s […]

Read More
Smith, James E.

ROSE: James E. Smith, 62, of Rose, passed away Wednesday, July 03, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on February 23, 1962 in Lyons, the son of the late Robert O. and Lila (Milliken) Smith. He was a 1980 graduate of North Rose Wolcott High School and later earned his […]

Read More
