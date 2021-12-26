Powered by Dark Sky
December 26, 2021
×
Otero III, Nicolas R.

by WayneTimes.com
December 26, 2021

 WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 23, 2021 at age 37.

Predeceased by his mother: Tammy Lamb and father: William Lamb.

Nick proudly served our country in the United States Army from 2005 – 2013.  He was a wonderful husband and father. Nick loved his family deeply and will certainly be missed by all.

Survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Dana Otero; children: Aidan Otero and Miranda Mungillo; mother: Marge Lamb; siblings: Beth Otero, David (Jordan) Lamb, Juana Gonzalez, and Adam (Pat) Lamb; aunts: Mary (Gary) Manktelow and Vicki (Jim) Cappola; nieces: Tammy and Nia; mother in law: Dawn Alcott and father in law: Michael Mungillo; sisters in law: Darla Murch and Drena Omara; many cousins, extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Nick’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

