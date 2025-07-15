Otero, Luz E.

NEWARK: Luz E. Otero, 85, passed on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at DeMay Living Center surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are in invited to call on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 4-7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, July 19th at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Luz was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Bonifacio and Luciana Matinez Santell. She was a homemaker for many years, once her children entered school she took a job at IEC Electronics. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

She is survived by her husband of sixty years Miguel Sr.; two sons Miguel (Roberta) Otero Jr. and Jose (Crystal) Otero; five grandchildren Brenden Chrisitan-James(Sarah), Alec, Mikayla, Julianna; three great grand children Aiden-Michael, Mason-James, and Emma-Jane; three siblings Jose (Neco) Santell, Bonifacio (Coco) Santell, Rosa Ortiz. She was predeceased by four siblings Mundy Ortiz, Sara Hernandez, Geronimo Santell and Roberto Santell

