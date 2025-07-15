What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Otero, Luz E.

July 15, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

 NEWARK: Luz E. Otero, 85, passed on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at DeMay Living Center surrounded by her loving family.

Friends and family are in invited to call on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 4-7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, July 19th at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Luz was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Bonifacio and Luciana Matinez Santell.  She was a homemaker for many years, once her children entered school she took a  job at IEC Electronics.  She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.  

She is survived by her husband of sixty years Miguel Sr.; two sons Miguel (Roberta) Otero Jr. and Jose (Crystal) Otero; five grandchildren Brenden Chrisitan-James(Sarah), Alec, Mikayla, Julianna; three great grand children Aiden-Michael, Mason-James, and Emma-Jane; three siblings Jose (Neco) Santell, Bonifacio (Coco) Santell, Rosa Ortiz.  She was predeceased by four siblings Mundy Ortiz, Sara Hernandez, Geronimo Santell and Roberto Santell

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.