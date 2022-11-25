Overslaw, Jr., Elmer Francis

JEFFERSON, TEXAS/NEWARK: Elmer was educated in the Newark, New York, school district and then went on to work for VanHorn’s Grocery, where he began his lifelong career in the grocery business. He met his wife, Violet Everhart, at VanHorn’s and lovingly remembers that he bet his co-workers a dollar that he could get a date with the next girl that comes in. Luckily for Elmer, it was raining. Violet did not want to walk from the bus to her home, and she accepted his offer for a ride home. Elmer and Violet wed in Newark, New York, on November 12, 1949.

The Army called Elmer into service in 1952. He and Violet were off to Ft. Dix, New Jersey, for the next two years, where Elmer ran the NCO club and loved every minute of it. After his military obligation or “vacation,” as Elmer called it, he remained a member of the Armed Forces in the Army Reserves for four years. Elmer has been a member of the American Legion, Post 987, Newark, New York, for 63 continuous years.

Elmer was a volunteer fireman for the Fairville Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed clam bakes, country music, horse races, and, most of all, playing Euchre.

Elmer was a businessman and a grocer. He owned Hydesville Grocery and worked for Vanhorn’s Grocery, Loblaw’s, Bells, and Breen’s Bells, all in Newark, New York. He moved to Jefferson, Texas, after retirement and enjoyed being with his family in the warmer temperatures of Texas. Never one to sit still, he worked during retirement part-time for Abraham’s in Marshall, Texas. Elmer always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Overslaw Sr, Son, Richard Overslaw, and Grandchild, Jesse Hellie.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Violet of Jefferson, Texas, Son, Steven (Dana) Overslaw of Philadelphia, Tennessee, and daughters Debbie Withey of Deer Park, Texas, Becky (Terry) Feist of Pearland, Texas, Brenda (Eddie) Hellie of Jefferson, Texas, and daughter-in-law Tara Overlsaw of Georgia. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Overslaw Williams of Newark, New York, and sister-in-law Alma Schanz of Clifton Springs, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Patricia (Robert) Eddinger, Dr. Paul Withey, Christopher (Anta) Overslaw, Anthony Feist, Melissa (Chad) Barksdale, Joshua Hellie, Travis (Maggie) Hellie, Sophie Dungey, and Haley Dungey, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.