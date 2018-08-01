Obituaries Owen, Bill Published 9 hours ago on August 1, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet NEWARK: Age 80, passed away Sunday (July 29, 2018) at Wayne County Nursing Home. Related Topics: Up Next Boden, Joshua J. Don't Miss Camacho, Michael C. Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Dingfield Steven M. Schinsing, Deidre’ A Rotondo, Keith D. Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Ahh, New York City by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Times Word Association by Dan Borrello Advertisement