Packard, Gloria K.

CANANDAIGUA: Gloria passed away at 88 years old on June 30, 2021 - it would have been her 70th wedding anniversary. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Packard; sister Joan Kendt and brother Ronald (Lorretta) Kendt. She is survived by her children Eileen (David) Lousley, Bradley Packard, Kenneth (Carol) Packard, Douglas (Laura) Packard, and Sandra Packard; as well as her sister Gail (Charles) Salerno; grandchildren Nicole Packard, Brandon Packard, and Amanda (Henry) Wilck; and extended family.

Gloria lived most of her life in Macedon. She was a humble, unassuming woman who spent almost her entire life caring for others. While she was still quite young, she helped raise her younger siblings and helped care for her ailing father. That continued to some extent into her married life, at which time she started adding 5 children of her own to the mix. Then, as grandchildren came, she delighted in babysitting them. Her caring wasn’t limited to her family. She worked for 20 years at Crest Manor Nursing Home, at first, for a short time; as an aide, then in housekeeping. She treated everyone she met with respect and dignity. Throughout her life she remained dedicated to her family, friends and church. She never wanted, or expected, thanks or recognition in return. Everyone who met her instantly recognized her sweet and gentle character. She touched more people’s lives than she ever knew, or could have imagined. She will be deeply missed.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, July 16, 2021 between 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Road, Macedon, NY 14502. Immediate and extended family are welcome to attend a brief ceremony at the Macedon Center Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria may be made to the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. To light a candle, upload a photo, or leave a condolence, please visit the tribute wall for Gloria’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.