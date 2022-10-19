Packard, Raymond Frank

MACEDON: Raymond Frank Packard peacefully passed away on October 11, 2022. Ray was born to the late Beatrice Fritts Packard and George Packard on October 29, 1937. He is predeceased by his sister Cynthia Packard and his son-in-law Gary Hoffman. He is survived by his loving companion Barbara Ann Komorowski; children Cyndi (Eddie) Dunn, Tammy Hoffman, Christy (Dewey) Evans, Sheila (Russ) Young, Florian Jr. (Pamela) Komorowski, Tristan (Tanya) Komorowski; grandchildren Laurel (Aaron) Janklow, Lindsay (Braden) Jackson, Ray (Amy) Dunn, Rebecca (TJ) Duell, Cailyn Etheredge, Ian (Briana) Evans, Roderick Dunn, Brianna (Josh) Guhr, Chloe Komorowski, Jeff and John Graf; great-grandchildren Claire, Austin, Hadley, and Eddie; sisters Patricia Packard Smith and Kris Baird; extended family and many friends.

Ray was born in Macedon, NY, and lived most of his life on the same street, where he was surrounded by his loving immediate and extended family members. He served his community for 55 years as a dedicated volunteer fireman for the Macedon Center Fire Department, where he also served in the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors, President, Vice-President, and Safety Officer. He and his family enjoyed living in Hawaii for a brief period of time, where he owned and operated a concrete company, Maui Mini Mix. He was a general contractor who owned and operated Packard Enterprises, which, among other projects, built the

addition to the Macedon Center Fire Department. Ray enjoyed working outdoors and operating cranes and heavy equipment. When he was not working outside, he would spend countless hours in his shop rebuilding and repairing engines and his construction equipment. He had the ability to fix anything and was always willing to help repair items for family and friends. Ray also served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and flying, and he earned his private and commercial pilot’s licenses in a taildragger airplane. He loved Bluegrass music and played the guitar in several bands throughout his life. He was a member of the Central NY Bluegrass Association and the Western NY Bluegrass Association. Ray’s passion for Bluegrass music and corny jokes was only surpassed by his love for his family. He valued spending time with them and taking them on adventures such as boating, camping, and, of course, to Bluegrass festivals. Ray also enjoyed both water and snow skiing with his family. Typical of his tenacious spirit, he went water skiing on Sodus Bay when he was 72 years old.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00-7:00pm, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; where a service to honor the life of Ray will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to organizations which Ray had a heart for, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit the tribute wall for Ray on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.